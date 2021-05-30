Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.