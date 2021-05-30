VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $175.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

Shares of VMW opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 9.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $8,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

