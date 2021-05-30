Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the April 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VWAPY opened at 27.44 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 14.35 and a 52-week high of 29.85.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

