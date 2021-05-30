Vortex Defi (VTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,136.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $93,256.34 and approximately $25,136.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014096 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

