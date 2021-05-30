Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 23,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 46,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

