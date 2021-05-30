Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 23,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 46,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
