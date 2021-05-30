WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.
The company has a current ratio of 34.22, a quick ratio of 34.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About WAM Capital
