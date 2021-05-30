Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $107.55 Million Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577,474 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 6.95% of Construction Partners worth $107,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $32.21 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

