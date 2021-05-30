Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $433.78 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,457 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up approximately 1.9% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.58% of CyberArk Software worth $433,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $126.54 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -207.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

