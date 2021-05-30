Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252,297 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.98% of Zendesk worth $153,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 19.0% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $974,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Zendesk by 372.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $136.66 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,216 shares of company stock valued at $26,922,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

