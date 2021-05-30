Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 115,006 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,006 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $134,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $194.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.24. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

