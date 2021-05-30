Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 39,544 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,771,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,544 shares during the period. Helios Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Helios Technologies worth $347,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

HLIO opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $79.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

