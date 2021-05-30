Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 99,695 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,695 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet comprises about 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 8.51% of Fabrinet worth $283,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $12,453,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after purchasing an additional 123,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.