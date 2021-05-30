Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $45,126,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.40. 210,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,993. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.57. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

