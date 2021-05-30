Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $13.00 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

