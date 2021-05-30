Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $13.00 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
