Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,382. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

