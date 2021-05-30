Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Western Digital stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.