Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will post sales of $119.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $125.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $500.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 365,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,210. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.