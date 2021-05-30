Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will post sales of $119.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $125.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $500.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 365,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,210. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

