Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 218,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,194,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $904.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

