Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 501 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.56.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

