Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

