Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

