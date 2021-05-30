Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 161 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 10,440.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 6,157.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,526 shares of company stock worth $4,922,015. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $173.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.66. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

