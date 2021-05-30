Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.26.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

