Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the April 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $95.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $97.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.903 dividend. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.