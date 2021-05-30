Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.00

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woolworths from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

