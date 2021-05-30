World Asset Management Inc Has $1.13 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

NYSE:SRE opened at $135.49 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

