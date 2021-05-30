World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.35. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

