World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,121 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.00 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

