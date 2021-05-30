World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,179 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.