World Asset Management Inc Sells 578 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $95.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

