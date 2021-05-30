World Asset Management Inc Sells 734 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

