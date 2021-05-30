World Asset Management Inc Sells 926 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $2,332,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

