Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $66.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $1,298,296.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at $95,349,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

