Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.39 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $363.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.