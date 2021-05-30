Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $675.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.51. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $323.50 and a 1-year high of $679.44. The stock has a market cap of $283.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

