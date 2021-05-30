Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $214.60 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.35 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

