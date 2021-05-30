Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $474.16

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 474.16 ($6.19) and traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.21). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 469.85 ($6.14), with a volume of 21,924 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 474.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.49.

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60), for a total value of £40,400 ($52,782.86).

Wynnstay Group Company Profile (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

