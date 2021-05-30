Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 13,943.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Xencor by 11.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 22.5% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.