Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,461 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,108,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.21. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

