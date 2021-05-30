Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,461 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. SP Asset Management grew its position in Xilinx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 734.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $127.00 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.21.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

