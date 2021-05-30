XLMedia (LON:XLM) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 75 ($0.98).

LON:XLM opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.79. XLMedia has a 52 week low of GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a market capitalization of £127.35 million and a P/E ratio of 242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

