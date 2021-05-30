XLMedia (LON:XLM) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 75 ($0.98).
LON:XLM opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.79. XLMedia has a 52 week low of GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a market capitalization of £127.35 million and a P/E ratio of 242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.
XLMedia Company Profile
