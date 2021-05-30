Xponance Inc. Buys 508 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

