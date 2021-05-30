Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $274.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

