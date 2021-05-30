Xponance Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9,243.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $126.30. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

