Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average of $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

