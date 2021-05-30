Xponance Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN stock opened at $502.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

