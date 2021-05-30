Ycash Tops One Day Volume of $32,111.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $32,111.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00419623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00303382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00160585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004018 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000471 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,188,894 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

