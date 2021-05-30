YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. 1,142,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,827. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $91.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.