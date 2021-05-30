YETI (NYSE:YETI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of YETI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

YETI opened at $87.60 on Thursday. YETI has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in YETI by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after buying an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

