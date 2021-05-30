YF Link Trading Up 26.7% This Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $213,841.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $115.69 or 0.00327516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00076332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.00896553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.74 or 0.08987709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00088119 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

